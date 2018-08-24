At least 100 animals being removed from Taylorsville home

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah officials are removing at least 100 animals from a Taylorsville home.



KUTV-TV reports officials received a report about the animals on Thursday from a neighbor.



Some officials say it’s one of worst the animal hoarding cases they’ve seen.



West Valley Animal Control, police and fire and code enforcement officials removed around 40 to 50 small dogs from the home.



No animals were reported dead.



Those found in worse conditions are getting treatment.



The health department has condemned the house and shut off its power.



David Moss with West Valley Animal Control says the homeowner is an elderly woman. She is currently not facing any charges.