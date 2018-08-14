At least 1 hurt in Philadelphia-area Walmart shooting; suspect reportedly crashes into police SUV

A shooting at a Walmart north of Philadelphia wounded at least one person Tuesday evening before the shooter escaped from the store — and crashed a getaway car into a police SUV, reports said.

The unnamed suspect engaged in a struggle with officers in Cheltenham Township before being arrested, police sources told Fox 29 News Philadelphia.

It was not immediately clear why the suspect may have opened fire in the Walmart.

Aerial video showed several police vehicles and personnel near the store.

