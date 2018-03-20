At least 1 hurt in new reported package explosion in southwestern Austin

At least one person was injured Tuesday night in yet another reported package explosion in Austin, Texas, investigators said — just the latest in a string of blasts that have killed at least two people over the past month.

Tuesday night’s explosion unfolded on West Slaughter Lane and Brodie Lane in southwestern Austin, the county’s EMS tweeted. “Unknown severity of injuries at this time. Avoid the area and expect closures. More to follow.”

At least five other explosions have rocked the Austin and San Antonio areas. In addition, the FBI said a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport earlier Tuesday “contained an explosive device.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.