At least 1 dead, 2 wounded in stabbing outside Paris, reports say

At least one person was killed and two others wounded Thursday in a knife attack outside Paris, according to multiple reports.

The stabbing occurred in Trappes, located about 20 miles west of Paris. The assailant was reportedly killed by police. The attacker wasn’t immediately identified.

The man first sheltered in a house after attacking passersby and then was shot dead by police, according to BFM-TV. The man was reportedly known to intelligence services.

Officials haven’t determined whether the stabbing was a terror attack.

Police said an operation was underway near Rue Camille Claudel and urged residents to avoid the surrounding area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.