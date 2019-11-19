Asylum-seeker who botched penis enlargement wins entry to Australia

An asylum-seeker was granted entry to Australia after botching an attempt to enlarge his penis by injecting it with palm oil, according to reports.

Local media report the Iranian man was allowed to enter the country last month to repair his penis — on the taxpayers’ dime.

The initial surgery could cost up to $10,000, the Australian reports.

Australia Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton approved the Iranian’s entry, the paper reported.

Parliament member Barnaby Joyce said the man’s entry was an abuse of the “medevac” law that the Labor Party pushed through Parliament this year, according to reports. Under the medical evacuation law, asylum-seekers in need of emergency medical treatment can be granted entry from off-shore detention if a doctor determines that it is warranted, the Australian reported.

“This individual had a pretty checkered past, he’d been up for assault against one of the guards,” Joyce said, according to 7 News. Joyce belongs to the opposition Nationals Party.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon said don’t blame the law for the Iranian’s entry.

“I reckon it’s a bit early on a Monday morning to be talking about do-it-yourself penis enlargements. But Barnaby is just wrong,” he told a TV interviewer, according to News.au.com.

“Peter Dutton would have brought this person to Australia pre-Medevac laws because, despite the ridiculous nature of the events that lead to it, he would have always been brought here if he self-harmed and faced such serious injuries,” Fitzgibbon said according to the news outlet.