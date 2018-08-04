As many as six people may be dead after small plane crashes in Oklahoma: officials

As many as six people might have died after a small plane crashed Saturday morning shortly after taking off in northern Oklahoma, authorities said.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said as many as six people were on board the single-engine Extra EA400 plane when it crashed and burned after taking off from Ponca City Regional Airport, about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley and Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi said that while investigators have yet to confirm how many passengers where on the plane at the time, there were no survivors.

The Extra EA400 is described as a six-seat corporate aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.