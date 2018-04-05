As jail looms for Brazil's da Silva, his party vows to fight

The head of the Workers’ Party in Brazil is saying that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will run for re-election later this year even though he is likely to soon be jailed.

Gleisi Hoffmann made the comments Thursday after the Supreme Federal Tribunal denied da Silva’s request to remain free while he appeals a corruption conviction. After nearly 11 hours of debate, the court voted 6-5 that da Silva could begin serving his sentence of 12 years and one month.

When da Silva may be jailed is unclear. Several technicalities mean that it would be at least a week.

But Hoffmann said that incarcerating da Silva would turn Latin America’s largest nation into a “banana republic.”

Da Silva has not spoken since the ruling.