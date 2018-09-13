As Hurricane Florence nears, live surf cam videos show impact on Carolinas

As Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 2 storm, continues on its path toward the East Coast, surf cameras are showing the live impact the storm is having on the Carolinas.

The massive storm will impact millions as it charges toward the southeastern U.S., and is expected to bring with it massive amounts of rain, dangerous flooding and powerful storm surges.

Click on the videos below for a live look at the storm’s impact in North and South Carolina.

Cherry Grove Pier; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Carolina Beach Pier; Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Bogue Inlet Pier; Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Oceanana Pier; Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Frisco Pier; Frisco, North Carolina

Jennette’s Pier; Nags Head, North Carolina

North Buxton, North Carolina

Fox News’ Shelley Ng contributed to this report.