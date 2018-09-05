As bishop looks on, abusive Father Ned gets a new assignment

A Roman Catholic bishop who apologized to his flock last month for the “misguided and inappropriate decisions of church leaders” is reckoning with his own role in the system that protected pedophile priests.

Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera handled three sexual misconduct cases during his tenure as diocesan vicar for clergy. He testified about one of them in a 2007 civil trial over clergy abuse, acknowledging the diocese ignored its own policy by failing to report the priest to civil authorities.

The case illustrates that some of today’s bishops, while rising through the ranks, either carried out church policies that shielded abusive priests from prosecution, or had knowledge of the cover-up.

Bambera says his predecessor as bishop had final say over what to do with abusive priests. He says he worked to bar those priests from ministry.