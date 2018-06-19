As a business, your costs are up. What about your prices?

Small-business owners are more likely to be raising their prices than at any time in the last decade. Should you be among them?

With inflation grabbing hold across the economy, a bit more than a quarter of all small businesses are planning to raise their prices over the next three months, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. That’s the highest level since 2008.

The risk of losing customers by raising prices is always real, particularly after a long low-inflation economy. But the pressure is on to join the tide as labor costs keep climbing.