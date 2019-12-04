Artist behind anti-Trump gold toilet tapes banana to wall in expensive, wacky work

The European artist behind the anti-Trump gold toilet is continuing his brazen streak with an expensive, wacky piece of art at Art Basel Miami.

For $120,000, an art aficionado with a very 1-percent wallet can buy Maurizio Cattelan’s new work of art: a banana duct-taped to the wall.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I’m in serious discussion with a very important collector to buy it,” gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin told the Miami Herald. “His reaction was very positive.”

Perrotin said he has worked with the Italian artist for more than 25 years, and the banana artwork, called “Comedian,” is his first new work that has debuted at an art fair in more than 15 years.

Art Basel Miami is a yearly December event where celebrities and artists descend for a star-studded week of festivities in Florida, including glamorous parties and art shows.

In 2018, the prestigious Guggenheim Museum in New York City rejected a request to display Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 work “Landscape With Snow” in the residence of the White House and proposed instead Cattelan’s 18-karat gold toilet that has been touted as anti-Trump art.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Trump administration turned down the offer to showcase the toilet.

The golden John, named “America,” was on display in a public restroom at the Guggenheim in 2016.

Cattelan, however, would not discuss the meaning of the art piece.

“What’s the point of our life?” he said at the time. “Everything seems absurd until we die and then it makes sense.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a blog post about the exhibit, however, Guggenheim curator Nancy Spector made it clear she viewed the piece as a dig on President Trump. She argued that “Trump is synonymous with golden toilets.”