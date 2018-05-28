Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Artificial reef in Florida will honor lost US submarines
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Talks to end Greece-Macedonia name dispute near final stage
World News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds
World News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Florida woman frantically warns other motorist her SUV is on fire
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Officers reassigned amid probe of video of beach altercation
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Poland seeks permanent US troop presence to deter Russia
World News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Kentucky Catholic school nixes 'political' grad speeches
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'
National News
[ May 28, 2018 ]
Cuba to update Soviet-era constitution, adapting to reforms
World News
Home
National News
Artificial reef in Florida will honor lost US submarines
Artificial reef in Florida will honor lost US submarines
May 28, 2018
KID News
National News
Previous
Talks to end Greece-Macedonia name dispute near final stage
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM