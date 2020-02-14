Arrests made in November murders of 2 California boys

Union City police in California made an arrest in the previously unsolved murder of two juvenile boys on Friday after they were viciously gunned down, while sitting in a van outside of a school, shortly before Thanksgiving last year.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, made the announcement alongside law enforcement, detailing the arrest of Jason Cornejo, 18, of Castro Valley, Fox 2 reported.

Police also reportedly arrested a 17-year-old boy who was not immediately identified. Both suspects were charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with the murders of Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11.

Withington and Hernandez were sitting in a van outside Searles Elementary School, 30 miles southeast of San Fransisco when the murderer opened fire on the car. Residents called 911 after hearing the shots ring out around 1:30 a.m. Police arrived to find Withington had died on the scene, while Hernandez perished in transit to the hospital.

Both suspects happened to already be in custody on unrelated charges when police made the connection between them and the shooting.

Prosecutors plan to add gang enhancements and special circumstances to the case.

Authorities said the defendants were acting in connection with a street gang — a theory law enforcement was considering shortly after the killing. They did not, however, go into detail on who may have ordered the hit or what the motive was behind the killing.

Prosecutors also said a rap song was posted to the internet, praising the alleged involvement of the two defendants in the murders, according to Fox 2.

