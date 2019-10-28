Arrests made after American lawyer serving as Micronesia's assistant AG shot dead returning home from run

Several suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the killing of an American working in the Pacific nation of Micronesia who was shot and killed earlier this month after coming home from a run.

Rachelle Bergeron, 33, originally from Wisconsin, was killed Oct. 14 after she pulled her vehicle into her driveway. Someone reportedly fired three shots, killing both Bergeron and her dog.

Yap Governor Henry S. Falan announced Monday that arrests have been made in connection with Bergeron’s killing, but did not release specifics, such as the number of suspects in custody or the names of those arrested.

“The next stage in the investigation will be the court proceedings as the State moves toward the final stage of conviction,” the governor said, in part. “We will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead.”

AMERICAN LAWYER SERVING AS MICRONESIA’S ASSISTANT AG SHOT DEAD WHILE RETURNING HOME FROM RUN

The killing of Bergeron and her dog has shocked the tiny island of Yap, home to 11,000 people, where she served as acting attorney general of Yap State. Bergeron moved to Yap State — one of four states in Micronesia — in 2015 to work as assistant attorney general. She previously worked in Washington D.C., New York and India.

While officials have not said what may have motivated the killing, friends believe the deadly shooting was related to her work. Her duties included being part of a human trafficking task force, and friends say some criminals may have held a grudge against her.

“She had a fun laugh; she loved her dogs; she loved going running; she really cared about the community,” Julie Hartup, who lives in nearby Guam, told the Associated Press. “She was trying her hardest to do the best job she could, and, ultimately, somebody took her life for being so good at her job.”

A friend, Amos Collins, told the AP that Bergeron’s husband was inside the couple’s house Oct. 14 baking brownies with a local child the couple was helping care for when somebody fired three shots at Bergeron as she pulled up and opened the back of her Subaru hatchback.

Bergeron died just 11 days before she and her husband were set to mark their first wedding anniversary.

MEXICAN MOTHERS DISCOVER DOZENS OF BODIES BURIED IN MASS GRAVE NEAR RESORT TOWN SOUTH OF ARIZONA BORDER

Bergeron’s mother told the New York Times she was planning to adopt a local girl she found sleeping outside her house, and the family was also set to move back to the U.S. on Christmas Day.

Her killing spurred state legislators to pass a resolution to remember Bergeron, and flags were flown at half-mast in the days after her killing.

“Yap’s spirit is broken by this senseless and heinous act,” Falan said in a video statement, adding he’d do everything in his power to have justice prevail and restore civility.

The FBI said in a statement that its Honolulu division was providing investigative assistance in the case at the request of Micronesia. Falan praised the work of the joint investigative team that included the Yap State Police Department, Officer of the Attorney General and federal assistance.

The Federated States of Micronesia, located about three-quarters of the way from Hawaii to Indonesia, has close ties with the U.S. under a compact of free association. The U.S. dollar is its primary currency.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Falan also thanked the citizens of Yap for their “contributions, support, patience and prayers during this stressful time.

“May God Bless us all,” he said.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and the Associated Press contributed to this report.