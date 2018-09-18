Army specialist rescues woman with disability from rising Massachusetts waters

U.S. Army Specialist Mathew Hernon became a Good Samaritan off-duty by rescuing a stranded motorist when her car became stuck in rising floodwaters in Massachusetts.

Hernon, who is a member of the 1058 Transportation Company based at the Hingham Armory, was grabbing coffee when he saw Beth Cronin’s car almost swallowed by the waters in Quincy, as WHDH reported.

The specialist, currently on active orders for assisting recruiters, waded through knee-deep water to carry her to safety.

“He said, ‘I’ll be here for you,’” Cronin said, noting she is handicapped and was scared to go through the waters alone.

Hernon said being kind is easy for him.

“I was just being a good human,” he said. “That’s my nature. I’m not going to leave anyone stranded.”

The Quincy Police Department posted its gratitude on Facebook: “Thank you Specialist Hernon for the assist 👏🙌”