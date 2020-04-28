Army offers $15G reward in case of missing soldier, 20, last seen at Fort Hood

The Army is offering a $15,000 reward for “credible information” in the case of a 20-year-old soldier who went missing while stationed on a military base in Texas.

Pvt. 1st Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day, according to the Fort Hood Press Center release.

Guillen was described as of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) notice was issued by Fort Hood Military Police notifying surrounding law enforcement. An “extensive search” is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police, the press release said.

Fort Hood officials and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are also asking for the public’s assistance in their search.

Fort Hood is a military post located in Killeen, Texas. It covers roughly 340 square miles of Coryell and Bell counties in central Texas between Waco and Austin and is home to III Corps and the First Cavalry Division, as well as many tenant units, according to Military.com.

Anyone with information about Guillen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.