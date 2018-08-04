Army IDs Fort Campbell soldier killed in weapons training accident

U.S. Army officials on Friday identified the soldier who died in a weapons training accident at Fort Campbell in Kentucky earlier this week.

Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells, 19, of Adairsville, Ga., was taking part in routine training with his unit Wednesday afternoon at a small-arms range on the base when the mishap occurred, Army officials said in a statement.

Wells, an aircraft electrician with the 101st Airborne Division, was rushed to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital located on the base, where he later died from his injuries. No other soldiers were hurt, the statement said.

“101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredible member of the Destiny family,” said Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of this Soldier. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family as they grieve this tragic loss.”

The Army is conducting an investigation into what caused the accident.

Wells, who joined the Army in 2017, was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal, Army officials said. His other decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Basic Aviation Badge.

“Our hearts mourn for the family during this tragic time,” Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne and Fort Campbell, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are eternally grateful for this Soldier’s service to his country and to the 101st Airborne Division.”

The training operation was the second to result in a fatality at Fort Campbell in a matter of months.

In April, two soldiers were killed when their Army AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed during a drill. The soldiers were later identified as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Connolly, 37, and Warrant Officer James Casadona, 28.

Connolly, who joined the Army in 2001, was an instructor pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. Casadona enlisted in 2012 and served as a pilot in the 101st.