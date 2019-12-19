Arkansas man, 47, held on false imprisonment, other charges after woman found zip-tied inside home

Authorities in Arkansas arrested a 47-year-old man this week after responding Sunday to reports of a suicidal woman screaming for help and discovering the woman bound with zip ties inside a home, according to a report.

Frankie Carmody faces charges of first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearms by certain persons and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, according to the Searcy County Sheriff’s Department. He will face enhanced penalties as a habitual offender if convicted.

Carmody had tied up the woman for a day or two and had not fed her during that time – although he did provide sips of water, authorities said, according to the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Bruises on her arms, wrists, ankles and chest were consistent with injuries from being bound for an extended period of time, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman told police she was never suicidal and had no intention of harming herself, the newspaper reported.

Carmody, who had several outstanding warrants, was arrested, but not before directing police to a tent when asked for his identification, the Democrat-Gazette reported. However, once inside the tent, police discovered two rifles and a shotgun.

As a felon, Carmody is prohibited from possessing firearms, the newspaper reported.

In addition, while he was being processed into the jail, Carmody attempted to smuggle in a lighter, marijuana and smoking tobacco by hiding them inside his body, the sheriff’s department said.

Carmody was being held in the Baxter County jail Wednesday morning on separate charges.