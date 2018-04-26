Arkansas judge blocks state's revived voter ID law

An Arkansas judge has blocked a voter ID law that’s nearly identical to a measure the state’s highest court found unconstitutional about four years ago.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law from being enforced during the state’s May 22 primary. Early voting for the primary begins May 7.

A lawsuit challenging the measure claims the law enacted last year circumvents a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure. The lawsuit was filed by a Little Rock voter who was among the four plaintiffs who challenged the previous photo ID requirement.