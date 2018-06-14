Arkansas highway drenched in Fireball whiskey after fiery semi-truck crash

Fireball whiskey covered a highway in Arkansas this week following a semi-truck crash, KATV reports.

Two tractor-trailers collided Thursday on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, causing one to spill hundreds of mini-bottles of the cinnamon-flavored alcohol.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation told the station the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m.

“Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” the agency commented on Twitter Thursday.

The agency said crews used a mechanical broom to sweep the broken bottles and other debris from the road.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said investigators are still looking into the cause of the wreck, which resulted in hours-long delays in both directions.

He said one truck’s cab caught fire and at least one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.