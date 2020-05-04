Arkansas boy, 11, shot and killed after man who lived with mother took him hostage, police say

An 11-year-old Arkansas boy died Saturday after being taken captive and fatally shot inside his home by a man who lived with the boy and his mother, investigators said.

Jordan Roberts was taken hostage by 32-year-old Brent Martin Friday evening, Little Rock police said. The boy’s mother, Maranda Alford, rushed to a police substation and alerted officers to the kidnapping.

Police and a SWAT team arrived at the scene, where officers heard gunshots and entered the home.

Martin was killed after a confrontation with police, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said. Officers then found Jordan in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.

Humphrey said Martin shot the boy. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that our victim, 11-year-old Jordan Roberts, passed away from his injuries suffered at the hands of our suspect,” Humphrey said Saturday at a news conference. “So, I want to ask that we keep Jordan’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The officers involved have been place on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, which the department described as routine for any officer-involved shooting.

Alford and Jordan’s father, Greg Roberts, told FOX16 Little Rock that their son “was just a lovable kid” with “a heart of gold” who loved playing video games, basketball and spending time with his sisters.

“The instant you’d see him, then interact with him, you’d love him,” Roberts told the station. “You going to love his spirit, he’s just that type of child. He’s just got that about him, that love.”

While a police incident report showed that Martin lived at the house with Jordan and his mother, police said they were still investigating Martin’s relationship with Alford, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A GoFundMe Page for Jordan refers to Martin as the boy’s stepdad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.