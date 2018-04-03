Arizona's Congressional 8th District special election race closer than expected

The nation’s eyes are set on a district with just over 740,000 people –Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, which has historically voted Republican. A district with veterans making up more than ten percent of its population veterans and includes many retirement communities, such as Sun City. The district voted for President Trump by more than 20 percentage points.

But, there’s a special election up for grabs in late April—a race that was once considered a ‘safe Republican’ seat turned into a ‘likely Republican’ one according to Center for Politics. It’s Republican former Arizona State Senator Debbie Lesko competing against an emergency room physician-Dr. Hiral Tipirneni on the Democrat ticket.

Following the Pennsylvania special election in mid-March where another district known for being Republican flipped Democrat, the Arizona 8th race got more attention. The Republican National Committee funded Lesko $322,419 for this campaign.

“This is a race that was typically seen as safe Republican—they clearly think that this is a flippable seat and they’re at risk of losing it,” Dr. Tipirneni said. “So, I’m not the only one who clearly thinks we have a shot.”

“This is a race that was typically seen as safe Republican—they clearly think that this is a flippable seat and they’re at risk of losing it. So, I’m not the only one who clearly thinks we have a shot.” – Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, Democrat candidate

“I’m thankful of any support that I get, so I’m glad when the Republican party is helping me,” Lesko said. “We don’t take anything for granted…I never take anything for granted when I’m running for office but I’m honestly a better fit for our district. I’ve been involved in the West Valley for the last 20 years and then I served in the State Senate and House for the last nine years. So, I know the constituents in the West Valley…I’m conservative. This district is a conservative district.”

“I’m conservative. This district is a conservative district.” – Debbie Lesko, Republican candidiate

Pennsylvania’s 18th District was also known as a primarily conservative district when Democrat Conor Lamb beat Republican Rick Saccone.

“Prior to that election, it would’ve seemed as if a Republican was sure to win,” Richard Herrera, Arizona State University Associate Professor of Political Science who studies American political parties, said. “This time around, it looks like no district is being taken for granted by either party…With presidential approval ratings low, it’s not uncommon for any candidate of the opposition party to then try to link the opposition to the president who’s not doing very well in the polls—the Democratic challenger didn’t do that. But, rather ran on, ‘I’m sort of independent. I don’t even like Democratic leadership so much either. I’m looking for a different way to represent this district.’ That’s what’s resonating with voters.”

“Prior to that (Pennsylvania) election, it would’ve seemed as if a Republican was sure to win. This time around, it looks like no district is being taken for granted by either party.” – Richard Herrera, Arizona State University Associate Professor of Political Science

Some of the main issues that the candidates are talking about during this race involve healthcare, the border, and education.

“In Pennsylvania, that Democrat opponent was trying to be a conservative,” Lesko said. “My opponent is not. She believes in universal healthcare, socialized medicine, Bernie Sanders-type Medicare for all.”

Lesko argues this isn’t what the district wants and sides with free market healthcare, along with supporting building a wall at the border. “I really think we need to work to secure the border,” Lesko said. “That’s actually been a very important issue for our congressional district for the entire time that I’ve been in the legislature. People want to know who’s crossing the border, they want to be safe, they want an end to the drug trafficking, the human trafficking, and so that’s important.”

On the other hand, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni would describe herself as a moderate with views that also include wanting a “safe and secure border” but not by building a wall. She told us she does in fact want affordable healthcare for all and has a plan to do so.

“Healthcare’s at the top of my list,” Dr. Tipirneni said. “Not only is it something very near and dear to my heart, personally, but we know it’s at the top of our national dialogue these days. People are concerned, making sure that they are insured, they’re not losing their insurance but can afford the premiums…The goal is universal coverage, getting to a place where every single American has access to quality, affordable healthcare. I know we can get there, I have a very clear plan of how we get there. My plan actually involves expanding Medicare as a public option, letting people buy into Medicare and letting Medicare competing in the marketplace with the private insurance players so it can actually drive down costs because we enhance competition, we enhance choice. So, costs come down and we, as the consumer, get the best product.”

The special election is happening because Republican incumbent Trent Franks left his seat earlier this year following complaints from two of his employees with whom he discussed the subject of becoming a surrogate for him and his wife, who he said had difficulty with fertility.

In 2014, Franks won by 75.8 percentage points. In 2016, Franks won by 68.6 percentage points to Mark Salazar, a Green Party candidate, who got 31.4 percent of the votes. It’s worth noting there was no Democrat for that 2016 election or the previous two elections. Now, in 2018 there is.

“I believe really wholeheartedly that we have a really great shot at flipping this seat,” Dr. Tipirneni said. “I would love to see our election then, sort of propagate that momentum through because we have a lot of critical statewide and federal elections coming up in the fall. I think that sort of conventional wisdom of it being a red district, I don’t know that it applies anymore quite honestly because the Democrats that sort of prior were a bit surprised are energized. Independents are coming on board with our campaign because they really want a problem solver and it’s not about the ideology so much. Frankly, we’re getting a lot of folks who are Republicans and just feeling a little frustrated or maybe disenfranchised and just really want to talk about the issues and possible solutions, which is what my campaign has really been all about. They just want somebody that’s going to work to go forward for their families and I think that’s why we’ve been really able to gain this kind of traction.”

So far, Lesko leads 48 percent to Tipirneni’s 34 percent, but 18 percent are unsure, according to Polling Report.

“Like we saw in Pennsylvania, we don’t know exactly where especially that large block of no preference voters in that district, where their preferences lie on these issues,” Herrera said. “Though they have sided towards the Republican candidate, once Trent Franks was elected then its much easier for an incumbent to win reelection. Coming into this election, those no preference voters may be kind of looking at the candidates for what they’re offering that may be different than the status quo and certainly the Democrat would offer that sort of option as opposed to the familiar Republican candidate in that district…That middle group, that no preference set of voters is actually sizeable. It’s very similar in size to their number of registered Republicans in the district. So, as they go, will in large measure tell us how successful Democrats are going to be.”

“When they see somebody putting forth ideas and solutions, as opposed to rhetoric, I think that’s something very appealing, regardless of party affiliation,” Dr. Tipirneni said. “I think people just want to move forward with their families and their lives. So, I think we have a real shot.”

Both are campaigning that if elected they will be representing what their constituents want. Lesko said she supports the Trump tax cuts and is campaigning on balancing the national budget, improving education, securing the border, protecting Luke Air Force Base, and strengthening the military. Dr. Tipirneni told us she does wants that affordable quality healthcare for everyone, good public schools for kids, living wages, and retirement security.

Another factor that could play into this race, as well, is Arizona’s mail-in ballots. According to Cook Political Report: “Arizona’s reliance on mail-in ballots, including a permanent early voting list, minimizes the chances one party can take advantage of a wide enthusiasm gap. Even if Democrats are more amped up to vote, plenty of Republican retirees will receive a ballot in the mail and vote reflexively. That can’t be said of most other specials. For now, Arizona’s 8th CD remains in the Solid Republican column.”

The special election is on April 24.