Arizona woman, 19, disappears after sending strange text to roommate

Arizona cops desperately searching for a 19-year-old woman who vanished earlier this month after she sent a strange text message to her roommate are appealing to the public for help.

Kiera Lanae Bergman was last seen at her home on Aug. 4, and has not returned since, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. Bergman left her home without her purse, her wallet, her keys or extra clothes, FOX10 reported.

“Her family is very concerned for her welfare,” Phoenix police said on a missing-person poster.

Bergman’s roommate and best friend, Destiny Hall-Chand, told KPHO-TV that Bergman did not come home after sending Hall-Chand an odd text message.

“She was saying that she was going to go out with some guy she met at the store a couple days ago, which is something that’s not like her, that’s not something she would do,” Hall-Chand told KPHO-TV.

Bergman, originally from San Diego, had moved to Phoenix in March to be with her boyfriend. During a vigil on Saturday, family members told the Arizona Republic that Bergman had later broken up with her boyfriend and moved in with Hall-Chand.

Bergman’s mother, Kirsten Bragg told FOX10 she reached out to her daughter on Saturday, but there was no reply to her text message. When she tried calling her daughter’s phone, it was off. The family has traveled from San Diego to Arizona, and spent last week posting flyers in the Phoenix area.

“I’m crazy. I’m going crazy,” Bragg told FOX10. “I’m a nervous wreck. I’m exhausted just thinking of all these scenarios in my head.”

Family and friends held a vigil on Saturday in the Phoenix-area city of Glendale to offer “prayers for Kiera.”

“My biggest fear is that they’re gonna find her, and she’s not gonna be here anymore,” Bragg said. “That’s my biggest fear.”

Police said Bergman is 5-3 and weighs 145 pounds, but officials didn’t provide a description of what she was last seen wearing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bragg is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.