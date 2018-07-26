Arizona trooper in training killed, another wounded in shooting

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in training was killed and a trooper was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Avondale, Ariz., around 10:20 p.m. when troopers received a call about a man throwing objects from his car and driving erratically on Interstate 10.

One trooper who responded to the call “made contact with the subject” before two other troopers, including one who graduated from the academy May 4, arrived.

At some point an altercation began between the troopers and the man.

“During the struggle, one trooper lost his firearm to the subject, subject fired two rounds from the duty weapon,” Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said during a news conference.

The slain trooper was identified as Tyler Edenhofer. The other officer injured in the incident was identified as Dalin Doris, who is said to be in “good spirits.” Each officer was hit by a one bullet.

The suspected shooter was not immediately identified.

“The DPS family is in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Lives have been shattered and ruined and we’re all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning,” Milstead said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.