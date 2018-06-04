Arizona suspect linked to four shooting deaths cornered in motel, police say

The suspect linked to the four shooting deaths, including the killing of a prominent forensic psychiatrist, is believed to be in an Arizona motel on Monday as police officers surround the building.

Scottsdale police said on Monday they have surrounded an Extended Stay Hotel on North 69th Street.

“Phoenix & Scottsdale PDs are currently attempting suspect contact at the Extended Stay Hotel located at 10660 N 69th St. @phoenixpolice and Scottsdale PD PIO’s are in route. Media staging will be at 70th St & Shea (Walgreens). This is related to the recent homicides,” police tweeted Monday morning.

The suspect has been linked to four murders in Scottsdale and Phoenix, the latest one occurring on Saturday. Marshall Levine, a psychologist and counselor, was found dead on Saturday.

The possible fourth killing comes after authorities linked three fatal shootings over two days.

The first victim was identified by authorities as Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who worked on the high-profile investigation into the killing of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, a beauty pageant star who was found dead at her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. Ramsey’s murder, which remains unsolved, attracted national attention. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.

Pitt was killed Thursday outside his office, police say. Besides the JonBenet Ramsey case, he also worked on the “Baseline Killer” serial murder case in the early 2000s, FOX 10 reported.