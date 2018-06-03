Arizona slaying may be 4th in string including JonBenet Ramsey case doc, police say

Police say a fourth fatal shooting, occurring Saturday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., may be linked to three other slayings in the Phoenix area earlier in the week.

One of the previous victims was Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who worked on the high-profile investigation into the death of JonBenet Ramsey, a Colorado girl who was strangled in 1996.

The most recent killing occurred in a office complex shortly after midnight Saturday, the Arizona Republic reported. Police said the body of Marshall Levine, a psychologist and counselor, was found inside one of the offices.

Police were investigating possible ties between the deaths of Levine, and those of Pitt — who died Thursday — and two paralegals who were slain Friday.

The paralegals, identified as Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were fatally shot at a law office.

One woman managed to escape the building but died after being transported to a hospital. The other woman was found dead at the scene, the Phoenix New Times reported.

“Our investigation has determined that this double homicide is related to the shooting of Steven Pitt on May 31, 2018, in Phoenix,” Scottsdale police said in a statement.

Pitt was killed Thursday outside his office, police say. Besides the Ramsey case, which remains unsolved, he also worked on the “Baseline Killer” serial murder case in the early 2000s, FOX 10 reported.

Witnesses questioned after the Pitt killing said they heard arguments preceding loud gunshots, describing the suspect as an “adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.”

Sharp and Anderson’s law firm issued a statement saying: “Laura has worked with us as family for more than ten years,” while “Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did.”

Police have notified the family members of the victims, but do not believe they are in any danger, reports said.