Arizona Senate vote count settlement reached; counties given extension to cure ballots

Republicans and Democrats in Arizona came to an agreement in court Friday that gives all counties in the state until Nov. 14 to address problems with ballots, as vote tallying for the state’s tight Senate race continues.

The settlement comes after Republicans filed a lawsuit Wednesday in an effort to prevent Maricopa and Pima counties – the two biggest counties in the state – from using procedures that permit mail-in ballot fixes to occur beyond Election Day, arguing that the practice was improper.

The lawsuit was filed by four local Republican parties.

If the signature on the voter registration doesn’t match that on the sealed envelope, both Maricopa and Pima County allow voters to help them fix, or “cure” it, up to five days after Election Day.

Many other counties only allow voters to cure until polls close on Election Day.

However, now all counties may cure ballots until Wednesday.

Republican candidate Martha McSally is in a tight race for the Senate with Democratic opponent Kyrsten Sinema, who snagged a narrow 9,600-vote edge late Thursday. Roughly 457,000 votes remain uncounted, according to the Arizona secretary of state’s office.

The ballots that still need to be counted were described by the office as those “mailed in or received by post office on election day” and as “’late earlies’ dropped off at the polls plus provisionals.”

“We know there’s urgency out there, but we want to get it right, not quick,” Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said, according to The Associated Press.

President Trump tweeted about the Arizona election ahead of Friday’s settlement.

“Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption – Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy!”

The agreement would only affect a few thousand votes, the outlet reported.

Fox News’ Dan Springer, Melissa Chrise and The Associated Press contributed to this report.