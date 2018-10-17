Arizona rescuers try saving man stuck in mine shaft for days

A search-and-rescue squad was on a mission on Wednesday to save a man who fell into a 100-foot-deep mine shaft earlier this week, an Arizona sheriff’s office said.

The unidentified man, who “is alert and talking,” wound up in a mine shaft “in the area of Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13,” the public information office with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

“MCSO Search and Rescue is gearing up to extract an adult male who has fallen into a mine shaft 100 feet deep,” the tweet said. “He was found today by a good samaritan but has been there since Monday.”

Video from Fox 10 Phoenix captured an aerial view of the scene, which showed several vehicles at the mine, and personnel in hard hats.

One responder was seen putting up what appeared to be yellow caution tape around the immediate area; and an approaching helicopter was also visible at one point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.