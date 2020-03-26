Arizona pizzeria gets $2,000 from anonymous customer, owner uses it to pay staff's most urgent bills

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One customer in Prescott, Ariz., gave a large anonymous gift to a pizza shop owner, who is now paying it forward to staff as local restaurants get hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Skyler Reeves, owner of Rosa’s Pizzeria, was approached on Tuesday by a woman who handed him a white envelope with his name on it. She quickly walked away before he could say anything.

NYC RESTAURATEUR DELIVERS HUNDREDS OF DONATED MEALS TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS DURING CORONAVIRUS

Reeves was busy loading orders for curbside pickup and delivery from the restaurant, which serves Sicilian and Southern-Italian food, as well as New York-style pizza, when he opened the envelope to find $2,000 in cash along with a note.

“Hi there, As a neighbor and lover of Rosa’s, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff,” the anonymous customer wrote.

“The hairs on my arm literally stood up,” Reeves told Fox News. “I was just so touched with all the craziness going on.”

CALIFORNIA POLICE GET GROCERIES, FOOD FOR MAN, 95, STAYING HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS

He was overcome with emotion, as he already has been forced to consolidate his three Prescott-area restaurants, pause his catering company and stop construction on his newest restaurant set to open next month. He also laid off nearly half of his 100-person staff, many of whom are friends, due to the virus.

Now, Reeves is asking employees to bring him the bill that stresses them out the most and he will use this money, along with his personal funds, to pay them.

The Midwest native, who spent a few years in Los Angeles, said the whole experience solidifies his love for his small-town community.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOOD NEWS STORIES

“It was just such a Prescott thing to do,” he said. “I’ll remember this moment forever.”