Arizona man gave gun to daughter, 14, told her to kill herself, officials say

Ulys Laffette Bell IV is accused of giving his daughter a handgun and telling her to kill herself. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

An Arizona dad was so fed up with his 14-year-old daughter’s disciplinary issues he handed the girl a gun Sunday and told her to pull the trigger, police said.

Ulys Laffette Bell IV, 38, of Fort Mohave, gave the 9mm handgun to his daughter Sunday and instructed her to commit suicide, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

MOM OF 2 DIES DAY AFTER FLU DIAGNOSIS

The teenager reported the incident Monday to school officials who informed police, 3 News Las Vegas reported.

Bell admitted to authorities he had disciplinary issues with his daughter and gave her a gun to shoot herself with, officials said. He told police the gun was not loaded at the time of the incident.

PIZZA HUT STARTS DELIVERING BEER AND WINE IN ARIZONA

Sue Callahan, the sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said officials couldn’t confirm the gun was unloaded at the time of the alleged incident.

Bell was jailed on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a weapon, child abuse and endangerment.

It was not immediately known whether Bell had an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.