Arizona man arrested in connection with probe involving mountain lions devouring on human remains

Sheriff’s deputies in Arizona arrested a man on Friday as a “person of interest” in connection with last week’s discovery of human remains that were found as mountain lions were feasting on them.

Dylan Jacob Thornton, 21, was arrested Friday around 8 p.m. for auto theft, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle belonged to Steven Mark Brashear, who was reported missing last month, the sheriff’s department said.

On Tuesday, human remains were found in Pima Canyon in the Coronado National Forest outside Tucson. Three mountain lions were found feeding on the remains but officials said they didn’t believe the animals killed the person.

TEXAS MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING FIANCEE DAYS AFTER NEW YEAR’S EVE PROPOSAL, FAMILY SAYS

Arizona Game and Fish Department officers killed the mountain lions after they were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains.

The sheriff’s office said Thornton was a “person of interest” in the investigation of the remains, which have not yet been positively identified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Thornton had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

An investigation was ongoing.