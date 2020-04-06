Arizona man arrested for allegedly coughing on gas pump handle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 23-year-old California man was arrested after he allegedly coughed on a gas pump handle in the Arizona town of Yuma, a report said.

The Arizona Republic reported that authorities in the city were alerted to a Facebook video on Saturday that showed the incident. The suspect, who was not identified by name, reportedly referenced the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is a highly contagious disease that has spread globally since originating in Wuhan, China. The virus can be spread by small droplets found in coughs or sneezes.

ABC 15 reported that the suspect has not shown any symptoms of the virus, which does not mean that he is not infected since carriers of the virus can be asymptomatic.

He was reportedly motivated by other videos that were posted online. He could be charged with unlawful use of infectious biological substances.