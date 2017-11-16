Arizona man abducted 94-year-old woman, kept her in trunk of car for hours, police say

An Arizona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the home invasion and abduction of a 94-year-old woman who was bound with zip ties and duct tape and tossed in the trunk of her own car for several hours, officials said.

Ian Michael Nielsen, 25, was taken into custody “without incident” and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, kidnapping and robbery, The Scottsdale Police Department said in a news release.

The incident took place early on the morning of Nov. 7, when Nielson made his way into the 94-year-old’s home and went through her belongings, taking “several hundred dollars in cash,” according to police.

The 25-year-old then forced the woman into the backseat of her car and drove her around for a bit before bounding her hands and feet with duct tape and zip ties, placing her in the truck of the vehicle.

Nielson then parked the car around 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, an upscale shopping center in downtown Scottsdale, before leaving the area.

Around 5 hours later, the 94-year-old was able to free herself from the trunk and was discovered by a man who called 911.

“She has duct tape around her neck and it’s in a zip tie on her arm, and she’s sitting here in the trunk of her car,” the man told the dispatcher in a recording of the call released Wednesday by police.

The victim sustained several injuries during the harrowing ordeal, including a broken sternum, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Scottsdale Police told FOX10 Phoenix they’re thankful the weather conditions on the day of the abduction were not more severe, otherwise the woman may not have survived.

“If this was a mid-summer day, her condition would have been much worse,” Sgt. Ben Hoster told FOX10. “Luckily, it’s overcast and much cooler, so she was able to survive this incident.”

Nielsen appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge set bail at $1 million. He’s due back in court Nov. 21.