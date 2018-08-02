Arizona illegal immigrant facility worker allegedly molested 14-year-old girl, police say

A worker at an illegal immigrant holding facility in Arizona was arrested last week for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Fernando Negrete, 32, was arrested after he was seen “kissing and inappropriately touching” a 14-year-old girl at the Southwest Key facility in Phoenix, AZ Family reported, citing a police report. The facility is one where illegal immigrant children are being held.

Negrete entered the teen’s bedroom and kissed her on the lips, but the girl was able to get away, the victim told police. Phoenix Sgt. Vince Lewis said the incident occurred July 25.

Police said surveillance footage caught Negrete entering the teen’s bedroom, police said.

“When a child tells us of inappropriate behavior, we immediately call law enforcement and start an internal investigation as appropriate,” facility spokesman Jeff Eller said in a statement to the station. “That’s what happened in this case. Southwest Key always works with law enforcement to bring the full force of the law to bear when it is warranted.”

Negrete was charged with one count each of molestation, aggravated assault and sexual abuse, according to AZ Family.