Arizona governor welcomes Nike again after bad-mouthing move to pull Betsy Ross sneaker

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reversed his stance against Nike on Thursday by welcoming its plans to build a manufacturing facility in the state, a week after he rescinded proposed financial incentives from the company following its decision to pull a patriotic shoe that featured an early design of the American flag.

The sports apparel giant has committed to building a plant in Goodyear, Ariz., which is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the Phoenix suburb.

Over Twitter, Ducey cheered the added jobs and $184 million of capital investment the company would bring.

“This is good news for Arizona and for @GoodyearAZGov. 500 plus jobs. Over $184 million in capital investment. Arizona is open for business, and we welcome @Nike to our state,” he tweeted.

The GOP governor was one of many conservatives to blast Nike’s decision to pull a Betsy Ross-themed shoe over complaints from Colin Kaepernick. Ross is often credited with making the first American flag.

The former NFL quarterback, who has an endorsement deal with Nike, told the company the flag design was racist and featured slavery connotations.

In a series of tweets on July 2, Ducey said he was “embarrassed” for Nike and that it had bowed to “political correctness.”

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” Ducey posted. He said he ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to pull a $1 million grant from the company.

Ducey’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News inquiry on Thursday.

Under its agreement with Goodyear, Nike is to receive $2 million in incentives if it meets certain thresholds.

“Nike joins a growing list of Fortune 500 companies who proudly call Goodyear, Arizona home. We are excited to partner with them to bring high-quality jobs, breakthrough technology, and advanced manufacturing to our community,” a spokeswoman for the city told the Arizona Republic.