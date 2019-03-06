Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally says she was raped in Air Force by a superior officer

Sen. Martha McSally, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer.

The Arizona Republican, who served 26 years in the Air Force, made the disclosure during a Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations in the military.

She says she didn’t report the assault because she didn’t trust the system, and was ashamed and confused. McNally isn’t naming the officer she says raped her.

McSally says she shares in the disgust of the failures of the military system and many commanders to address sexual violence. She says that’s why the public must demand that higher-ranking officials be part of the solution.

