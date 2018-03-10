Arizona border officer falsely claimed to be US citizen

A border officer in southern Arizona is facing criminal charges for telling his employer that he was born in Texas when he’s actually a native of Mexico.

An indictment filed Wednesday in Tucson alleges U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Marco Antonio De la Garza Jr. lied about his citizenship in October during a background-check update tied to his job.

The employment requirements for Customs and Border Protection include providing proof of U.S. citizenship.

It’s unclear how De la Garza was able to get his job despite not being an American citizen.

Matthew H. Green, a Tucson attorney representing De la Garza, didn’t immediately return a call and email made Friday afternoon seeking comment.