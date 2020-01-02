Arizona authorities kill 3 mountain lions found devouring human remains

Three mountain lions found eating human remains and determined to be a danger to the public near a popular Tucson hiking trail have been killed, Arizona officials said Wednesday.

While the animals were not considered linked to the deceased’s death, they failed to show any fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Authorities closed off a portion of the Coronado National Forest for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

The medical examiner will try to identify and determine a cause of death for the victim, who was found Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Trail.

The trail – at the base of Mount Lemmon – reopened Wednesday, ahead of a planned Jan. 14 date, after authorities decided there was little danger to the public with the lions gone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.