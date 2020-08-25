Ari Fleischer: Violent rioters are 'slice of America that has given up on our country'

Violent rioters are “a slice of America that have given up on our country,” said Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer on Tuesday.

Fleischer told “Outnumbered” that there have been “violent people and anarchists particularly in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., for two decades.”

“This rioting is nothing new. It has nothing to do with George Floyd,” Fleischer said.

“They hate the police, they hate so much of America institutionally. That’s the violent people in Portland, right now,” Fleischer said.

Portland has experienced more than 80 consecutive nights of unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. Several other cities, including Minneapolis, have experienced protests, which have turned violent since then.

Fleischer said that the protests are “100% legitimate patriotism” and noted that he “separates” them from the rioters.

“If you cross the line at the violence like they’re doing, trying to burn down police stations, burn it down with people inside of it. No, there are people inside of it. No, this is anarchy and it is a threat to all of us. This type of anarchy is a thing when you watch it on TV, you do say ‘could this happen where I live?’” Fleischer said.

Fleischer went on to say, “It’s one of the reasons gun sales go up around the U.S. when there is times of violence. Public safety is a huge issue, it’s interesting that it has become a matter in this election campaign. It hasn’t been, frankly, since the Clinton-Biden years when they had a very different philosophy about guns and safety in the streets. Now, it’s all turned around and it is a real vulnerability for the Democrats and it is something people care about; it resonates.”

