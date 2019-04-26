Ari Fleischer: Joe Biden will have to sacrifice authenticity for political correctness in this campaign

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said on Friday that Joe Biden will face a number of issues throughout his presidential campaign – namely that the former vice president needs to “figure out who he is” in the modern political sphere.

Prior to and since announcing his campaign for the 2020 presidential election, Biden has been criticized for touching women in a way that made them uncomfortable, and taking controversial stances on big issues throughout his decades-long political career.

During an appearance on “Outnumbered,” Fleischer told host Melissa Francis that Biden will have to “sacrifice his genuineness and authenticity to be politically correct in the modern day liberal socialist Democratic party.”

“I think the strongest issue Joe Biden will have to contend with is who he is. Which form of Joe Biden, from the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s will he renounce?” Fleischer continued.

His handling of Anita Hill’s allegations in 1991 appears to be something that will continue as a hot-button topic throughout his campaign. Biden was the chair of the all-white, all-male Senate Judiciary Committee which oversaw the confirmation of Clarence Thomas, and heard Hill’s testimony that Thomas sexually harassed her while acting as her supervisor.

A week before announcing his candidacy, Biden reportedly reached out to apologize to Hill for his handling of her allegations, which Hill told the New York Times was not satisfactory. After women came forward this year to say that the overly-friendly manner in which Biden touched them made them feel uncomfortable, Hill reportedly said she does not believe the former vice president understands how his actions impacted her life and the lives of other women.

During an appearance on “The View” Friday, Biden spoke about Hill.

“She’s one of the reasons why we have the #MeToo movement, she’s one of the reasons why I was able to finish writing the Violence Against Women Act, she’s one of the reasons why I committed … there’d never be a Judiciary Committee I was on that didn’t have women on it,” he said.

He added Hill was “responsible for significant changes and she deserves credit for it.”

Fleisher noted that Biden will have to answer to the media and his Democratic opponents for the nomination regarding both of these issues.

Biden also revealed on Thursday that he asked President Obama not to endorse him, so as not to make it seem like Obama was “putting his thumb on the scale.”

Fleisher said that he doesn’t think anyone believes that, and Biden will face a true challenge in figuring out his own identity in this political campaign.