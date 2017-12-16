Argentina dismisses navy chief amid submarine investigation

Argentina has dismissed the head of its navy as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a submarine with 44 crew members aboard last month.

State news agency Telam said Saturday that Defense Minister Oscar Aguad had requested Adm. Marcelo Srur step down while authorities look into what happened to the ARA San Juan, which disappeared Nov. 15.

An internal navy investigation led to the suspension of two commanders this week.

Authorities say an explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub disappeared in the South Atlantic. The navy is no longer looking for survivors although a multinational operation continues to search for the vessel.

It was sailing from the southernmost port of Ushuaia to the coastal city of Mar del Plata when it went missing.