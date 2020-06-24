Aquila Fire in north Phoenix spurs evacuations, 1,600 without power

A fast-moving wildfire in a north Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes as several fires continue to burn through Arizona.

Arizona State Forestry said Tuesday night on Twitter that firefighters stopped forward progress of a blaze after it burned through about 900 acres.

One primary structure and at least 10 outbuildings are confirmed lost.

FIREFIGHTERS FACE NEW CHALLENGES, CONCERNS HEADING INTO WILDFIRE SEASON AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

One home could be seen burning in helicopter video taken by FOX10 over the scene.

More than 200 homes were under evacuation notices, including the Joy Ranch subdivision.

Maricopa County officials said the Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Boulder Creek High School

Forestry officials told FOX10 that residents who evacuated earlier are still not allowed back to their homes due to downed power lines, burning debris and hotspots. Some 1,600 people were reportedly without power.

“Residents who evacuated earlier today will not be allowed back in until it is deemed safe to lift orders,” read the statement.

Arizona State Forestry officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze.

ARIZONA’S BUSH FIRE NOW FIFTH LARGEST WILDFIRE IN STATE HISTORY

The fire in north Phoenix was the latest in a number of blazes that have erupted this month across Arizona amid dry, hot weather.

The biggest fire burning in the country, the Bush Fire northeast of Phoenix, is now 73 percent contained, according to the InciWeb incident information system.

The Bush Fire has burned 186,967 acres and is the fifth-largest fire in state history. The Bighorn Fire north of Tucson burned 65,536 acres and is now 33 percent contained.

In the northern part of the state, the Mangum Fire is 33 percent contained after burning about 71,043 acres.

The north rim of the Grand Canyon remains closed and is inaccessible due to road closures in the area.