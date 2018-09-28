Apple Store robbery crackdown underway, California AG says

Eight suspects have been arrested and authorities have issued warrants for nine more in connection with a wave of robberies at Apple Stores throughout California, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday.

The value of stolen items, including iPhones, iPads, and other electronic devices, has exceeded $1 million, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“We will continue our work with local law enforcement authorities to extinguish this mob mentality and prosecute these criminals to hold them accountable.” – Xavier Becerra, California attorney general

In cases spanning 19 counties, from southernmost San Diego to Butte, teams of hooded thieves have been entering stores, grabbing display items and fleeing — all in a matter of seconds, according to police reports.

Video footage shows groups of men casually walking in Apple Stores before running off with merchandise, while customers stand idly by.

The 17 suspects in Fresno, Santa Clara and Alameda counties have been charged with conspiracy to commit grand theft.

“Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals,” Becerra said in a statement. “Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandize hijacking. We will continue our work with local law enforcement authorities to extinguish this mob mentality and prosecute these criminals to hold them accountable.”

Officials Thursday were mum on exact numbers. But a KGO-TV report earlier this month indicated at least 21 separate incidents since May in California.

A news released cited by the Bee said seven suspects were arrested in Oakland and booked into the Alameda County Jail. The eighth suspect was being held in Sonoma County. The remaining nine are wanted on arrest warrants.

A joint investigation is being led by the San Luis Obispo and Oakland police departments, according to a news release. Assistance is being provided from law enforcement in each of the 19 counties involved.

“This successful collaborative efforts of law enforcement has resulted in dismantling a large criminal ring,” Oakland police Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.