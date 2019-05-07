Appeals court allows Trump administration to send back asylum seekers to Mexico to wait out court process

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request to send asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait out court proceedings temporarily.

The court order reversed a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have blocked the policy — giving President Trump a temporary victory on immigration.

The case must still be considered on its merits at a lower court in San Francisco and could end up at the Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled April 8 that the policy should be halted while the lawsuit proceeds.

The so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy was one of the primary innovations of former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who left her role with the Trump administration last month.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.