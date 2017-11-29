AP source: Grand jury testimony in Flynn case put off

Prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller have postponed grand jury testimony related to the private business dealings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it comes one week after an attorney for Flynn alerted President Donald Trump’s legal team that they could no longer share information about the case. That discussion was seen as a possible indication Flynn was cooperating with Mueller’s investigation or attempting to negotiate a deal.

The testimony that had been scheduled for the coming days related to Flynn’s firm, Flynn Intel Group, and its work with a public relations firm.

CNN first reported the postponement.