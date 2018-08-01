AP PHOTOS: Fires explode in Northern California

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Northern California that has torched 1,018 homes in and around the city of Redding.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection say that another 440 buildings including barns and warehouses have also been destroyed by the fire.

The huge Redding area blaze has displaced 38,000 from their homes and killed six people, and police say four people are missing. It’s already the seventh most destructive wildfire in California history and is only 30 percent contained.

And new fires continue to erupt in Northern California.

