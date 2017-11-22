AP FACT CHECK: Man dissed by Trump has put felons in prison

The Alabama Democrat who was disparaged by President Donald Trump as “soft on crime” is a former U.S. attorney who prosecuted church bombers and domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph.

Trump has given Republican Roy Moore a near endorsement in Alabama’s Senate race, saying Moore “totally denies” allegations of sexual misconduct with teens. Trump called Democrat Doug Jones soft on crime, border security and the military.

Jones was a federal prosecutor for 12 years. He’s best known for leading the prosecution in the early 2000s of two Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in 1963, killing four girls.

He also coordinated the task force that led to Eric Rudolph’s indictment for the 1998 bombing of a Birmingham abortion clinic that killed an off-duty police officer.