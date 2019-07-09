AOC to face lawsuit over blocking Twitter users, following appeals court ruling on Trump

Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind told Fox News Tuesday that he is preparing to sue Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for blocking users on Twitter based on their personal viewpoints, following a federal appeals court ruling barring President Trump from doing the same.

Asked where his lawsuit would be filed and whether other plaintiffs would be involved, Hikind told Fox News in an email, “All that’s being determined at the moment.”

OCASIO-CORTEZ USES PELOSI’S OWN WORDS AGAINST HER AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF INSULTING SPEAKER

“Most likely we will be [the] only plaintiff, but [we will be] citing other examples,” Hikind continued. “The claim is [the] same as [the] one against Trump. She uses that account for political/policy commentary, so to shut a citizen off from her statements is a problem — as well as blocking me from petitioning her or seeking redress.”

Fox News is told the lawsuit would likely focus on Ocasio-Cortez’s popular and active @AOC account, which has more than 4.6 million followers. Ocasio-Cortez maintains a much smaller and rarely used official account, @RepAOC, with only 171,000 followers, but uses her personal @AOC account to discuss politics and engage with constituents regularly.

Hikind added that in addition to himself, “several others, including journalists” have been barred from viewing Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets.

OANN’s Liz Wheeler tweeted on July 5 that Ocasio-Cortez had blocked her, even though she was “respectful & civil.”

“If you or anyone you know has been blocked by @AOC please get in touch with me ASAP!” Hikind wrote on Twitter Tuesday, suggesting he may want to speak to other potential co-plaintiffs or gather additional evidence.

In its decision, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals noted that because Trump uses Twitter to communicate with the public about his administration, and because his account is open to the public for people to comment on his posts, it warrants constitutional free speech protection under the First Amendment. The appellate ruling affirmed a lower court’s decision that declared the president’s account a “public forum” for First Amendment purposes.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHECKING OUT TWITTER ALTERNATIVE AMID CENSORSHIP FEARS

“We do conclude,” read the court’s opinion, ” … that the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees.”

According to court documents, Trump admitted that he blocked the case plaintiffs in 2017 after they posted tweets that “criticized him or his policies.” Once they were blocked, they were no longer able to view Trump’s tweets while logged in, nor were they able to reply to tweets or view comment threads on Trump’s Twitter page.

The First Amendment prohibits government discrimination against a person’s free speech based on their viewpoint. Trump claimed that his Twitter account is private, so the First Amendment should not apply.

The court said that Trump’s account was indeed private before he became president, but that changed once he took office and used it for official business, as it now displays “all the trappings of an official, state‐run account.” The court said that once Trump leaves office, his account will be considered private again.

LINDA SARSOUR GETS BACKLASH FOR ‘JESUS WAS PALESTINIAN’ TWEET

The Justice Department, meanwhile, stands by Trump’s position and indicated an appeal may be forthcoming.

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision and are exploring possible next steps,” DOJ spokesperson Kelly Laco said in a statement. “As we argued, President Trump’s decision to block users from his personal twitter account does not violate the First Amendment.”

The opinion concluded by pointing out that in the current political climate, more debate is good, even if it can be “unpleasant” at times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The irony in all of this is that we write at a time in the history of this nation when the conduct of our government and its officials is subject to wide‐open, robust debate,” the court said.

“This debate encompasses an extraordinarily broad range of ideas and viewpoints and generates a level of passion and intensity the likes of which have rarely been seen. This debate, as uncomfortable and as unpleasant as it frequently may be, is nonetheless a good thing. In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less.”

Fox News’ Bill Mears contributed to this report.