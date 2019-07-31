AOC says Palestinians 'have no choice but to riot' against Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agreed that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinians, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

The New York Democrat made her remarks during an appearance on the hip-hop program “Ebro in the Morning” with Ebro Darden, where they touched on a variety of issues concerning the freshman congresswoman.

The host asserted that “corrupt” governments in Israel, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia were “all working in concert.”

NEW ‘SQUAD’ TALKING POINT: BOYCOTTING ISRAEL LIKE BOYCOTTING NAZI GERMANY

“How do you have white supremacist Jews?” Ebro asked. “How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish? And it’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing.”

“How do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish? — Ebro Darden, host of “Ebro in the Morning”

He added: “And what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very, very, deep, it is very, very, criminal, and it is very, very unjust.”

But rather than push back against the claims, Ocasio-Cortez agreed with them, saying “Absolutely” and adding that “I think, too, where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational issue.”

She said the right-wing unfairly accuses her of anti-Semitism when she’s actually just being critical of the Israeli government.

HOUSE OVERWHELMINGLY OKS RESOLUTION OPPOSING ISRAEL BOYCOTT IN RARE BIPARTISAN VOTE

“Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she said. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that Palestinians also have no other choice but to resort to violence as they are “marginalized.”

“I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized—once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“Jewish people have been persecuted throughout all of human history, but I don’t think that by marginalizing Palestinians, you create safety,” she said.

“I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right? And it doesn’t have to be that way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrat’s remarks come at a time she and her fellow progressive freshman colleagues are being accused of anti-Semitism for embracing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Two other Democrats, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, have recently compared boycotts of Nazi Germany to the boycott of Israel.