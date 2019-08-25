AOC plays with a penguin — and social media goes crazy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took time out of her schedule to play with a penguin Saturday – and social media went crazy.

The video shows the far-left New York Democrat running back and forth and bobbing up and down, in front of a tank at an aquarium, with the penguin trying to match her every move.

“A new day, a new friend,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The video, posted the same day the Democratic National Committee voted against letting the party’s 2020 presidential candidates debate climate change — a supposedly signature issue for the party — received more than 200,000 likes as of early Saturday.

But there were plenty of wisecrack responses too. Here are some samples:

